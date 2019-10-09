|
DOVER - Kenneth Dorr Sumner, 97, of Hickory Lane, died early Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the home of Charles and Cheryl Sumner. He was born on December 28, 1921 in Stoneham, Mass.; the son of Ervin and Augusta Dorr Sumner.
Kenneth attended Stoneham school system, worked as a circulation manager at the Christian Science Monitor in Boston, he was involved in the Masons, served as part of a medical corp in World War II transporting wounded and POW's back to the States.
He was predeceased by his wife Barbara and leaves his children, Kenneth of Chesapeake, Va., and Charles of East Hampstead, N.H., 10 grandchildren and an extensive number of great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A private graveside service to be held in the spring at Ocean Cemetery on Deer Isle, Maine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.
