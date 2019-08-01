|
WAKEFIELD, N.H. - Kenneth Joseph Beaupre, 86, died peacefully in Panama City Beach, Fla, on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
He was born on July 15, 1933, in Franklin, N.H., to Armand Hector and Marjorie Ella (Amabon) Beaupre. Ken was always incredibly proud of his time spent serving in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Oriskany from 1952 to 1956. A few years after returning home from deployment, he met his future wife, Priscilla Ann (Copp) Beaupre, and together they raised four children and were married for 56 wonderful years.
In addition to being a loving husband and father, Ken was also a proud teacher and principal at the Paul School in Wakefield, N.H. before becoming principal at Farmington High School in Farmington, N.H., a position he held for 20 years.
Ken was a lover of sports and enjoyed watching golf, and rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics. He coached little league and youth basketball, and also enjoyed his time as an ump. Ken spent his retirement golfing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Kenneth was predeceased by his beloved wife Priscilla, and his parents, Armand and Marjorie Beaupre of Franklin, N.H. Surviving family who will miss him deeply include three sons, Richard Beaupre of Panama City Beach, Fla., Stephen Beaupre of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Matthew Beaupre of Spanaway, Wash.; his daughter Joanne Purnell of North Conway, N.H.; his sisters Norma Marceau of Manchester, N.H. and Lois Miner of Grafton, N.H.; his brother Phillip Beaupre of Belmont, N.H.; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held at the Peaslee Funeral home in Wakefield, N.H. on Sunday Aug. 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. He will be laid to rest at a ceremony on Aug. 26, 2019 at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local animal shelter in Ken's name.
We miss you now, our hearts are sore
As time goes by, we miss you more.
Your loving smile, your gentle face
No one can fill your vacant place.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019