DURHAM - Kenneth Kay Chu born on January 20, 1923 in Gloversville, N.Y., to parents, George and Georgia "Joi Gee" Chu, died peacefully and of natural causes on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Dover, N.H.



Ken attended school in Gloversville, N.Y., and attended high school at The Lingnan University in Guangzhou (Canton), China. Ken returned to Gloversville and graduated as class president in 1943. After serving in the Army CIC in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and earning the rank of Sergeant, Ken attended Syracuse University, graduating with a degree in Business Administration.



Ken married Nancy (b. Ahern) Chu, in 1966 and settled in Penfield, N.Y. where they started their family. Over the course of his career, Ken worked for GE, General Dynamics, Kodak, and the states of Maryland and New York. He was also the sole proprietor of a general store after moving to N.H. in 1976. Ken and his family eventually settled in Durham, N.H., where he retired from the US Post Office.



Family and fatherhood came later to Ken, but he enjoyed sharing his love of baseball, fishing, and nature with his kids. He will be fondly remembered by many for his enthusiastic sports spectating and love of Chinese and Italian food.



Ken is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Chu, and his children, K. Sun Kay Chu of Dover, N.H., and Sonya Chu of Gloucester, Mass., daughter-in-law Stacie Russo Chu, grandsons Garrett and Gavin Chu, his youngest sibling, Raymond Chu of Liverpool, N.Y., and many loving nieces and nephews.



Ken was predeceased by his brothers William, Edward, and James, and his sister Helen (b. Chu) Mohler.



SERVICES: A celebration of life for family will be held at a later date.



Condolences can be sent to: Nancy Chu, St. Anne's Nursing Center, 195 Dover Point Rd., Dover, NH 03820.







