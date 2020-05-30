DOVER – Kenneth L. Hanson, 91, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Kenneth had been battling a lengthy illness, and passed away surrounded by his loving family.
Kenneth, (known by his family and friends as Ken, Dad, or Papa), was born on Jan. 18, 1929 in York, N.D. Having grown up on a farm during the Great Depression, Ken was proud of his roots, and loved to share memories from his early years spent in the Midwest.
In his final months, he enjoyed spending time reflecting on his childhood with his family, and sharing anecdotes about lessons that he learned (and pranks that he played) during his adolescence. Some of the most prominent lessons Ken shared with his family were centered around always telling the truth.
Along with being proud of growing up in North Dakota, Ken also took great pride in his Scandinavian heritage.
Ken also served his country in the U.S. Airforce for 40 years both through active duty and in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Ken was very proud of his time spent in the U.S. Air Force, which allowed him to see many parts of the United States and the world. He met his wife of 63 years, Rosemary, while he was stationed at Pease Air Force Base in 1955.
Ken and Rosemary spent many years traveling together and enjoying spending quality time with their children and grandchildren.
Ken also worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Portsmouth and Andover, Mass., and retired after 25 years in 1984.
Some of Ken's other favorite pastimes included golf, carpentry, and in his lifetime he renovated two properties with his beloved father-in-law. After retirement, he enjoyed his weekly conversations regarding world politics over coffee with his friends.
Ken is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Bernier); his daughter Kimberlee (Huppe) and husband John of Wells, Maine, son Kristian of Freeport, Maine, and daughter Kacie (Perron) and husband Wayne of Wells, Maine; his grandchildren Adam Huppe, Adrienne Perron, and Nathan Hanson; and his sister, LaVaughn Knutson and husband Creighton of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Atlantic Homelife Senior Care and Wentworth Homecare and Hospice for their support and compassion over the course of Ken's illness.
Services will be held privately for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, Ken's family would like for donations to be made to the New Hampshire Foodbank: 700 E Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat on May 30, 2020.