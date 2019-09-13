|
|
ELIOT, Maine - Kenneth M. Toland Jr., 55, died Friday, September 6, 2019.
Survived by his wife, Catherine Toland of Eliot, Maine; four children, Corey McManus and wife Amy, Brandy McManus, Travis McManus, and Jacob McManus and wife Stacey; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Toland and wife Rhonda; sister, Michelle Artherton and husband Richard; sister-in-laws, Ann McCullough, Sandy Phillips and husband Tony, Cheryl Centers and husband Jerry; aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and a very large extended family of four generations.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 1 p.m. from the First Congregational Church of Eliot UCC, 1361 State Rd., Eliot, Maine. A one hour visitation will be held prior from 12-1 p.m. at the church. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019