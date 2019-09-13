Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Toland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth M. Toland Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth M. Toland Jr. Obituary
ELIOT, Maine - Kenneth M. Toland Jr., 55, died Friday, September 6, 2019.

Survived by his wife, Catherine Toland of Eliot, Maine; four children, Corey McManus and wife Amy, Brandy McManus, Travis McManus, and Jacob McManus and wife Stacey; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Toland and wife Rhonda; sister, Michelle Artherton and husband Richard; sister-in-laws, Ann McCullough, Sandy Phillips and husband Tony, Cheryl Centers and husband Jerry; aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and a very large extended family of four generations.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 1 p.m. from the First Congregational Church of Eliot UCC, 1361 State Rd., Eliot, Maine. A one hour visitation will be held prior from 12-1 p.m. at the church. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now