ROCHESTER, N.H. - Kenneth P. Hussey, 88, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Studley Home in Rochester.
He was born April 29, 1931 in Rochester the son of the late George and Gladys (Lessard) Hussey. Ken has resided in Rochester all of his life where he made a career in law enforcement. A graduate of Spaulding High School, Class of 1951, he proudly served in the U.S. Army for three years. He worked with the Rochester Police Department for 30 years then served as Chief of Police for several years. He was a member of the Rochester Elks Lodge #1393 and attended Trinity Anglican Church. Among his hobbies he enjoyed, golfing, fishing, skiing and watching Boston sports.
The widower of Betty (Roy) Hussey whom he had been married to for 62 years, he is survived by son, Kevin and wife Rebecca Hussey; daughter, Kelly McCrossin and husband Joey; grandchildren, Hannah Grace, Gabby, twins Lauren and Taylor, Nick and Lyndsay; great grandchildren, Avery and Jackson; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date (to be announced) in the spring with burial in the Rochester Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020