LEE, N.H. - Kenneth "Kenny V" R. Veno was born on Oct. 14, 1950 at Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H. He passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 due to heart failure.
Kenny V graduated from Spaulding High School, Class of '68. He went on to work for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and continued his employment as a senior engineering technician for CACI.
He is survived by his loving mother Marian Veno, sister Donna and Husband Kenneth Downes, sister Diane and husband Mel Fenderson, his four children: Bob Veno and wife Michelle, Kathie Veno, Jason Veno and wife Kendra, and Joe Veno, his 10 grandkids, three great grandkids and one on the way. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In his free time, Kenny enjoyed hiking mountains on both sides of the country whether it was Mount Chocorua or the Grand Canyon, and he never missed the opportunity to go on an amusement park ride no matter what town or city he was in. One of his most proud accomplishments is playing men's softball with his youngest son Joe.
While he was a 70-year-old man, he can be described by many as the world's oldest teenager. His witty and light personality immediately lifted any room he was in despite his terrible dad jokes, which he constantly had at the ready. While his spirit remained youthful, his music was old school. His love for the Beatles and Moody Blues transpired into his own writing which he loved to play in front of small crowds and his friends/family. His goofy persona was a direct reflection of his love for the Three Stooges and he loved to show off Moe's ID which he carried in his wallet.
Kenny's love for the Red Sox was shown in '67 when he charged the Fenway Field and stole a sign off the Green Monster. In his life he went to 350 Red Sox games and he managed not to pay for parking for a single one of them.
SERVICES: The celebration of Kenny's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. at Riverside Ballpark, 51 Old Dover Road, Rochester, N.H. Please bring a lawn chair as this service will be outside and socially distanced. Attire will be casual, wear your favorite Patriot and Red Sox apparel in honor of Kenny V.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com