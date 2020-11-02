1/1
Kenneth R. Veno
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEE, N.H. - Kenneth "Kenny V" R. Veno was born on Oct. 14, 1950 at Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H. He passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 due to heart failure.

Kenny V graduated from Spaulding High School, Class of '68. He went on to work for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and continued his employment as a senior engineering technician for CACI.

He is survived by his loving mother Marian Veno, sister Donna and Husband Kenneth Downes, sister Diane and husband Mel Fenderson, his four children: Bob Veno and wife Michelle, Kathie Veno, Jason Veno and wife Kendra, and Joe Veno, his 10 grandkids, three great grandkids and one on the way. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In his free time, Kenny enjoyed hiking mountains on both sides of the country whether it was Mount Chocorua or the Grand Canyon, and he never missed the opportunity to go on an amusement park ride no matter what town or city he was in. One of his most proud accomplishments is playing men's softball with his youngest son Joe.

While he was a 70-year-old man, he can be described by many as the world's oldest teenager. His witty and light personality immediately lifted any room he was in despite his terrible dad jokes, which he constantly had at the ready. While his spirit remained youthful, his music was old school. His love for the Beatles and Moody Blues transpired into his own writing which he loved to play in front of small crowds and his friends/family. His goofy persona was a direct reflection of his love for the Three Stooges and he loved to show off Moe's ID which he carried in his wallet.

Kenny's love for the Red Sox was shown in '67 when he charged the Fenway Field and stole a sign off the Green Monster. In his life he went to 350 Red Sox games and he managed not to pay for parking for a single one of them.

SERVICES: The celebration of Kenny's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. at Riverside Ballpark, 51 Old Dover Road, Rochester, N.H. Please bring a lawn chair as this service will be outside and socially distanced. Attire will be casual, wear your favorite Patriot and Red Sox apparel in honor of Kenny V.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Riverside Ballpark
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss , Aunt Marion , he is now with his dad, alk his aunts, uncles , and other relatives, and friends also sending my condolences to Donna, and family, and Dianne and family
May he R. i.P.
Jean Patch Pelchat
Jean Pelchat ( patch)
Family
November 1, 2020
Condolences,we were neighbors as children
Dennis Carrier
November 1, 2020
We want to send our sincere sympathy to Kenny V’s Family . We enjoyed listening to Kenny play many times. Never saw the man without that beautiful smile of his. He will be missed. Too young...
Rick and Kathy Sessler
Friend
November 1, 2020
Donna, Ken and family. Thinking of you all at this sad and difficult time. My love and condolences to everyone.
Carolyn-Burley KIdney
Friend
November 1, 2020
To Donna, and the Veno family. I am sorry for your loss. I remember Ken from my younger days on Maple Street. May the memories of his jokes, singing, and just being himself get you through the hard times ahead. RIP Ken, you will be missed by many.
Dolly
November 1, 2020
love you grandpa
Maddy Veno
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved