DURHAM - Dr. Kenneth Rotner passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the age of 66 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kenny was an avid hiker, a ruthless prankster, a compassionate doctor, and a tie-dye loving Dead-Head, who lived in no particular way, but his own. He is survived by his wife Tracy, who was his summer love in the spring, fall, and winter, by his daughter Emma, who he taught to be the eyes of the world, his sister Shelley, and friends who became family along the way.
Kenny brought his compassion, empathy, and wisdom into every corner of his life, from his 30 years of work as a family doctor in the Durham community, to his service on the Durham Town Council and the Oyster River School Board. He made connections and left impressions on those who crossed his path whether it was swimming laps in the UNH pool, chatting in the grocery store, or simply out on a dog walk.
Kenny's legacy will live on in the service he gave to his community, the care he provided as a doctor, the connections he made, and the love that he imparted on his family. His spirit will be found in the wildflower meadows of Colorado, in shell-covered beaches of Sanibel Island, in the poetic lyrics and sweet jams of a Grateful Dead song, and in the hearts of those who love him more than words can tell.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Kenny can be made to causes he felt strongly about.
• The Oyster River Pedestrian Bridge Project, a project that was near to Kenny's heart during his time on the Town Council: https://www.ci.durham.nh.us/administration/donation-form-or-pedestrian-bridge-project
• Or, a donation can be made in Kenny's name to support the advancement of the nursing staff on Lunder 9 at the Mass General Cancer Center, as a way to thank the nurses who took such good care of Kenny during his illness. Checks may be sent to Massachusetts General Hospital c/o Lunder 9 Nursing Fund, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or a donation can be made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/
.