STRAFFORD - Kerry Ann Heffelfinger, 77, of Strafford passed away peacefully at Rochester Manor in Rochester on Saturday, September 5, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on October 13, 1942 a daughter of the late Charles S. Stubbert and MaRy McKenney. She was raised in Waterville, Maine.
Surviving family members include her brother Charles F. Stubbert of Waterville, Maine, and daughter Kristy Thrush of New Hampshire.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by James Heffelfinger, her husband.
SERVICES: She will be buried with her husband at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscowan, N.H., on September 24, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
in her name.