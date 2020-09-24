1/
Kevin E. Redden
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOVER - Kevin E. Redden, 58, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Ascension Hospital in Franklin, Wis., after a courageous three-year battle with colon/liver cancer. Born July 12, 1962, in Portsmouth, N.H., he was the beloved son of Loretta (Pohl) Redden of Dover, N.H., and the late Laurence Redden.

In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his sister Maureen Matott of Marlborough, Mass., and his nieces Katie Matott of Chicago, Ill., and Kellie Matott of Marlborough, Mass., his Aunt Jean Donnellan of Dover, N.H., his Uncle Peter Pohl of Center Sandwich, N.H., and many cousins and numerous friends.

SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held in April 2021. For more information and to sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved