DOVER - Kevin E. Redden, 58, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Ascension Hospital in Franklin, Wis., after a courageous three-year battle with colon/liver cancer. Born July 12, 1962, in Portsmouth, N.H., he was the beloved son of Loretta (Pohl) Redden of Dover, N.H., and the late Laurence Redden.
In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his sister Maureen Matott of Marlborough, Mass., and his nieces Katie Matott of Chicago, Ill., and Kellie Matott of Marlborough, Mass., his Aunt Jean Donnellan of Dover, N.H., his Uncle Peter Pohl of Center Sandwich, N.H., and many cousins and numerous friends.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held in April 2021. For more information and to sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
