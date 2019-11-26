|
ROCHESTER - Kevin M. Flynn Sr., 76, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019 following a long illness surrounded by his wife and family. Kevin was born in Lynn, Mass., to William and Miriam (Cole) Flynn.
Kevin proudly served in the Navy from 1962-1966, graduated Burdett College in 1969, married Mary P. (Dynan) Flynn in 1968.
Kevin was co-owner of Arnold T. Clement Company where he worked proudly for 40 years. Kevin was civically dedicated and was a past president of the Rochester Kiwanis Club, Greater Rochester Chamber Commerce (1977) and McDonough Golf Scholarship Foundation. He was a member Rochester Elks, American Legion Post 7, board member for the friends of the Rochester Opera House and Citizen of the year (1999). Kevin was a dedicated basketball referee as well as an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Cochecho Country Club.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary; sons Kevin and wife Anne of Somersworth, N.H. and Michael of Ft. Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Noah, Sydney, Caitlin, Sarah and Elizabeth; brothers William F. Flynn of Ft. Worth, Texas and Timothy F. and wife Anne Flynn of Dallas, Texas; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. Mary Church, Rochester, N.H., on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 a.m.
The family would like to gratefully acknowledge Dr. Paul Berry of Wentworth Health Partners Internal Medicine, Department of Veterans Affairs and Cornerstone Hospice.
In lieu of flowers consider donations to McDonough Golf Scholarship Foundation, 61 North St., Manchester, NH 03104.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019