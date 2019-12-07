|
DURHAM - Kevin M. Kearney, 38, of Littlehale Road and formerly of Barrington, died unexpectedly Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence. Born September 25, 1981 in Cambridge, Mass., he was the son of Richard A. and Jean F. (Burns) Kearney.
In addition to his parents, Richard and Jean Kearney of Durham, survivors include his maternal grandmother, Lorraine Burns of Milford, Mass.; his children, Aidan Kearney, Evelyn Kearney, Ryan Kearney, Vivian Kearney and their mother, Faye (Stewart) Kearney, all of Barrington, N.H.; his brother, Keith Kearney and his wife Shannon and their children Molly, Colleen, Timothy and Margaret of Acushnet, Mass.; his sister, Lisa Kearney of Somersworth, N.H.; his aunts and uncles, Robert and Marion Kearney of Allston, Mass.; Pompeo and Linda Leone of Brighton, Mass.; Mark Kearney of Danville, N.H.; Daniel and Nancy LeLacheur of Reading, Mass.; Robert and Susan Herlihy of Milford, Mass.; Charles and Pamela Burns of Plympton, Mass.; Richard and Sandra Burns of Walpole, Mass.; Frances and James Simmons of Dunstable, Mass., and all of their families.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 9, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10, at 11 a.m. from the Church of St. Thomas More, Durham. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019