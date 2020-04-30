|
SOMERSWORTH - Kevin M. Manley, 65, died Monday, April 27, 2020.
Born in Dover March 29, 1955 the son of Frederick and Margaret (Gagne) Manley, he was a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School. After high school he served in the US Marines.
He enjoyed skiing, golfing and astronomy. He was a member and past exalted ruler of the Dover Lodge of Elks, was a member of the Dover Post #8 American Legion, and the Sons of American Legion Squad 8 and had been past detachment commander.
Kevin had formerly worked for AT&T and Janco and currently worked for Agility Manufacturing Co.
He was a member and Lector at St. Thomas More Church in Durham.
He is survived by his siblings George Manley (Shirley) of Dover, Frederick Manley, Jr, (Patricia) of Nottingham, Theresa "Terry" Manley of Somersworth and Kathleen Upton (Larrie) of Dover. He also leaves an uncle Arthur Manley (Moira) of Fla., and nieces and nephews Elizabeth Manley, Jennifer Manley, Carolyn McCormack (Butch), George Manley, Jr. (Nicole), and Randy Woods; great-nieces and nephews Max, Seamus and Eiley McCormack; Caleb Dube; Hannah and Ian Manley and cousins.
SERVICES: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with the family at St. Thomas More Church, Durham. Burial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in his name may be made to St Thomas More Church, Elks charities, Children's Miracle Network. Arrangements are by the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave., Dover. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020