|
|
LEBANON, Maine - Kirsten T. (Sewell) Cunningham, 38, of Upper Guinea Road, passed away the morning of Friday, February 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Born in Rochester, New Hampshire on August 31, 1981 to Peter and Pamela (Grenier) Sewell, Kirsten spent her childhood in Lebanon, Maine and attended local schools.
Kirsten and her husband, Shawn Cunningham, were married in September of 2009 and enjoyed many years of snowmobiling, boating, wakeboarding, and four-wheeling. They built their first home in Wakefield, N.H. and later moved back to Lebanon. They welcomed their son, Tyler Cunningham in May of 2014.
Kirsten's most recent place of employment was at Rand Whitney in Dover, N.H. It was there she found a supportive family in her coworkers and was endlessly grateful for their friendship and support during her battle with breast cancer. Before working at Rand Whitney, Kirsten worked at Sig Sauer in Portsmouth, N.H. and, prior to that, she worked at Thompson Center Arms in Rochester, N.H. It was there she began to feel a deep connection to the breast cancer cause and designed a limited edition pink and black rifle engraved with the words, "Shoot For a Cure ' and a breast cancer ribbon.
Kirsten was known for her humor, generosity, and deep dedication to her friends and family. She had many hobbies including horseback riding, snowmobiling, four wheeling, wakeboarding, and running. The most important thing in Kirsten's life was her family and there was no job she took more seriously than being a mother. Her son Tyler was her life.
Kirsten is survived by her husband, Shawn Cunningham, their son, Tyler and their two yellow labs, Bailey and Hannah; her parents, Peter and Pamela Sewell; her brother, Philip Sewell and his wife Michelle, all of Lebanon, Maine. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Helen Grenier, of Rochester, N.H.; two step-sons, Dylan and Kyle Cunningham of Rochester, N.H.; her father-in-law, Paul Cunningham and his wife Bonnie of Wakefield, N.H.; her mother-in-law, Dotty Hughes and her husband Greg of Rochester, N.H.; two nieces, Kaylee and Brittanie, and two nephews, Zachary and Kevin. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Kirsten was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Philip and Barbara Sewell of Lebanon, Maine and her maternal grandfather, Armand Grenier of Rochester, N.H.
Kirsten's family wishes to express special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff of Wentworth Hospice Care of Somersworth, N.H.
SERVICES: Kirsten's family is hosting a celebration of life at Above and Beyond Catering, 4 Washington St., 4th Floor, Sanford, Maine on March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Kirsten's memory to My Breast Cancer Support, P.O. Box 1576, Portsmouth, NH 03802-1576 or visit their website: www.mybreastcancersupport.org. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020