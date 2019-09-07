|
|
DOVER - Klaus J. Nitschke, 59, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home. Born June 6, 1960 in Munster, Germany, he was the son of the late Klemens Josef and Hildegard (Schmidt) Nitschke.
After starting his professional life early at the age of 15 at the social security department in Munster, Germany he went back to school and earned a Masters degree both in Engineering and Business, starting his studies in Hamburg and Berlin, Germany and finishing at MIT. After his studies in Boston he was offered a position in the US and relocated to Massachusetts. He worked as a Project Manager for Fidelity for many years and his lifelong dream was to get his business off the ground. He was going to be the first one to solve the supply chain 'bullwhip' effect through an effort he called ScopeHub.
Klaus had a smile that could light up any room. His kindness, gentle humor, peaceful nature and his generosity were his hallmark and his greatest gifts. Klaus could do anything he put his mind to, he could fix any problem in the house, do his own electrical or plumbing work and turn around and figure out a computer issue. He was driven to improve everything and was an avid project starter, for which he was often teased by his family and friends.
Klaus loved life, believed it was important to always try new things, stay active and get yourself out there. Phenomenal skier, he also enjoyed running and was set to run his first marathon in Berlin at the end of this month. Klaus was passionate about starting his own business in software development and doing house improvements but above all he was passionate about his family. He was the best father to his nine year old son, their bond was of the kind that breaks down any boundary and his proudest accomplishments were in building his relationships with his step son and step daughter. He generously spoke of his three children and his goal was to help them be the best versions of themselves they could be.
Klaus maintained many active relationships in Germany, always holding his birth land and heritage close in his heart. While life happened in the US, Klaus's heart was strongly set in both places.
Members of his family include his fiancé Michaela Breen of Dover, N.H.; his son Leopold Nitschke of Dover, N.H., his step daughter Katrina Breen of Dover, N.H., his step son Alexander Breen of Dover N.H., and Jaroslav Kdolsky and Gisela Franceschelli.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave. Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 10, at 11 a.m. at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019