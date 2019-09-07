Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Klaus Nitschke
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church
150 Central Ave
Dover, NH
Resources
More Obituaries for Klaus Nitschke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Klaus J. Nitschke


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Klaus J. Nitschke Obituary
DOVER - Klaus J. Nitschke, 59, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home. Born June 6, 1960 in Munster, Germany, he was the son of the late Klemens Josef and Hildegard (Schmidt) Nitschke.

After starting his professional life early at the age of 15 at the social security department in Munster, Germany he went back to school and earned a Masters degree both in Engineering and Business, starting his studies in Hamburg and Berlin, Germany and finishing at MIT. After his studies in Boston he was offered a position in the US and relocated to Massachusetts. He worked as a Project Manager for Fidelity for many years and his lifelong dream was to get his business off the ground. He was going to be the first one to solve the supply chain 'bullwhip' effect through an effort he called ScopeHub.

Klaus had a smile that could light up any room. His kindness, gentle humor, peaceful nature and his generosity were his hallmark and his greatest gifts. Klaus could do anything he put his mind to, he could fix any problem in the house, do his own electrical or plumbing work and turn around and figure out a computer issue. He was driven to improve everything and was an avid project starter, for which he was often teased by his family and friends.

Klaus loved life, believed it was important to always try new things, stay active and get yourself out there. Phenomenal skier, he also enjoyed running and was set to run his first marathon in Berlin at the end of this month. Klaus was passionate about starting his own business in software development and doing house improvements but above all he was passionate about his family. He was the best father to his nine year old son, their bond was of the kind that breaks down any boundary and his proudest accomplishments were in building his relationships with his step son and step daughter. He generously spoke of his three children and his goal was to help them be the best versions of themselves they could be.

Klaus maintained many active relationships in Germany, always holding his birth land and heritage close in his heart. While life happened in the US, Klaus's heart was strongly set in both places.

Members of his family include his fiancé Michaela Breen of Dover, N.H.; his son Leopold Nitschke of Dover, N.H., his step daughter Katrina Breen of Dover, N.H., his step son Alexander Breen of Dover N.H., and Jaroslav Kdolsky and Gisela Franceschelli.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave. Dover, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 10, at 11 a.m. at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Klaus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now