Konstantinos Demopoulos
DOVER - Konstantinos Demopoulos, formerly of Dover, N.H., passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New Port Richey, Fla.

He is survived by his wife Evangelia; son Nick and his wife Penny; grandchildren Dean and Mike; brother Stavros; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make dontations to The Annnuncitaion Greek Orthodox Church in Dover, N.H. Please visit www.dobiesfuneralhome.com for additional information.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
