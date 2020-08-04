SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Kristin A. Hefty, 48, of Witchtrot Road, passed away unexpectedly after an illness at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. Kristin was born on August 18, 1971 in Portsmouth, N.H.; the daughter of Phillip D. and Carole (Walker) Hefty.
Kristin loved art; touching the hearts of others through her art display at the Dover Public Library. Kristin loved her dog, Mickey. She played flute for the Clipper Marching Band and was a graduate of Portsmouth Regional High School.
Kristin was predeceased by her father Phillip D. Hefty in 2016.
Kristin is survived by her mother, Carole (Walker) Hefty of South Berwick, Maine; her longtime companion, Jeff Parks of Somersworth; her brother, Stephen Kissh of South Berwick, Maine; her aunt Marla Hefty, and her uncles Don and Steve all of Kansas and many friends.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Father Ryan Amazeen (of the Parish of the Assumption in Dover, N.H.) Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dover Point Road, Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
.
Donations may be made in Kristin's name to the Pope Memorial Humane Society, 221 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820 (formerly Cocheco Valley Humane Society).