R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
Kyle Lemelin
Kyle Normand Lemelin


2000 - 2020
Kyle Normand Lemelin Obituary
ROCHESTER - Kyle Normand Lemelin, 19, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a lifelong battle with Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy. He was born May 8, 2000 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He lived in Rochester New Hampshire.

Kyle attended Rochester schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 2018. He was currently a student in the GOST transitional program there. Kyle loved school, spending time with his friends, going out to eat, listening to his music and singing along with the wiggles, and especially playing his Wii games.

He will be missed by his loving parents, Shannon Lemelin of Rochester, and Kevin Lemelin of Somersworth; his grandparents Lloyd and Mary Jane Gifford of Rochester, and Norman and Rachel Lemelin of Somersworth; his uncles Christopher Wentworth, Lloyd Gifford Jr., Donald Richard and his wife Amy; his aunts Heather Wentworth, Erica Tilton, Tina Farmer and her husband Tom; and several cousins.

SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to David's House, Lebanon N.H., in Kyle's name.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020
