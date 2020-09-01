MANCHESTER - Lady Blanche Alice Blanchette, 99, of Front Street and formerly of Dover and Newmarket, died peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House in Concord. Born October 16, 1920 in Newmarket, she was the daughter of Alphonse and Alice (Lefebvre) Tourigny.
She devoted her life as a homemaker and mother to raising her four children.
She was predeceased by her husband Philip Louie Blanchette, her parents, Alphonse and Alice Tourigny; three brothers, Raymond, Edward, and Richard Tourigny; and a grandson, Nathan Martin.
Survivors include four children, William E. Blanchette of Plymouth, Susan Langelier of Manchester, Mary Ann Martin of Dover, and Marguerite "Cookie" Cole of Raymond; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 182 Main Street, Newmarket. A visitation will be held prior from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket. Burial will follow the mass in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com
