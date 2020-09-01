1/
Lady Blanche Alice Blanchette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lady's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANCHESTER - Lady Blanche Alice Blanchette, 99, of Front Street and formerly of Dover and Newmarket, died peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House in Concord. Born October 16, 1920 in Newmarket, she was the daughter of Alphonse and Alice (Lefebvre) Tourigny.

She devoted her life as a homemaker and mother to raising her four children.

She was predeceased by her husband Philip Louie Blanchette, her parents, Alphonse and Alice Tourigny; three brothers, Raymond, Edward, and Richard Tourigny; and a grandson, Nathan Martin.

Survivors include four children, William E. Blanchette of Plymouth, Susan Langelier of Manchester, Mary Ann Martin of Dover, and Marguerite "Cookie" Cole of Raymond; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 182 Main Street, Newmarket. A visitation will be held prior from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket. Burial will follow the mass in Calvary Cemetery, Newmarket. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved