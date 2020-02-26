|
|
MIDDLETON - Lanny D. Wiggins Sr., 75, of Estates Road, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Wentworth Douglass Hospital after nine years of battling cancer. Born August 4, 1944 in Littleton, N.H., he was the son of the late Charles and Beatrice (Pressey) Wiggins.
Lanny grew up in Woodsville, N.H., he moved to this part of New Hampshire in early 70s when he began working for New England Homes, then in the late 70s he began working for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a pipefitter until his retirement in 2006. He also served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He met his wife Kathy in 1989 and began to blend the two families together. He and Kathy have had 30 beautiful years together, in fact you would never see one without the other. Lanny's favorite past time was spending time at the softball field watching his granddaughter Morgan play.
Members of his family include his wife of 20 years Kathy (Glidden) Wiggins of Middleton, N.H.; his children Jennifer Labrecque of Farmington, Lanny Wiggins Jr., of Rochester and Rebecca Quitugua of Farmington; his grandchildren Chantal Connelly, Chelsea Routhier, Ashley Labrecque, Jonathan and Jasmine Wiggins, Morgan Robinson, Taylor Emerson, Jacoby Wiggins, Mia and Miley Quitugua; his siblings, Judy Teeter of Calif., Doreen Nichols of Woodsville, N.H., and Bruce Wiggins of Rochester; three very special neighborhood grandchildren, Kelly Gagnon, Ashley Lane and Drake Lane. He was predeceased by a son, Scott Wiggins and a brother, Verne Wiggins.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held Friday, at 6 p.m., with visitation to begin at 5 p.m., in the chapel of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020