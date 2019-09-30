Home

Larry Davis

Larry Davis Obituary
DOVER, N.H. - Larry Davis born in Dover, N.H., Oct. 6, 1953. He passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Larry was a caring man; loved to dance, watch wrestling and play pool. He was self employed as a painter.

He leaves behind a son, Larry Davis Jr. of Rochester.

Family members: Mother, June Chamberlain(deceased) and father, Donald Davis (deceased); brothers: Ronald Driscoll (deceased), Donald Driscoll of Farmington, N.H., Richard Davis of Somersworth, Eddie Davis of Rochester, Wesley Moody of Exeter, Donald Chaloux (deceased), Daniel Chaloux of Warner, Joseph Chaloux of Concord, Toby Davis Winchester; sisters: Joanne Krupski (deceased), Linda Marsh of Rochester, N.H., Shirley Vose of Rochester, N.H., Velma Stevens of Rochester, N.H., Tammy Farwell of Laconia, N.H.; and several nephews and nieces.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2019
