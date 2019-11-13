|
KENNEBUNK, Maine - Laura Mercier, 93, of Berwick, Maine, died peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Kennebunk Health Center, surrounded by her family. Born in St. Magloire, Quebec, Canada, on July 25, 1926, she was the daughter of Eugene and Anita (Letourneau) Lapointe.
Laura was born and raised on a farm in Canada and moved to the US in 1963 and lived in Somersworth, N.H., most of her life. She was foremost a homemaker and also worked in shoe mills for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting and cooking/baking for her family. Her specialties were tourtiere, molasses galettes and the best pot roast ever. She was the happiest spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed!
She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years Levis Mercier, three brothers and several in-laws.
She is survived by her children Francine and her husband Joseph Paoloni of Wells, Maine, Lise and her husband Bob Corbett of Berwick, Maine, Andre and his wife Lynn Mercier of Milton, N.H., Marlene and her husband Don Smith of Berwick, Maine; her grandchildren Zachary Warburton of Springvale, Maine, Courtney and her husband Brian Rhuland of Berwick, Maine, Brittany Mercier and her partner Regan Hillebrecht of Ellington, Conn., Ashley Mercier and her fiance Matt Kohler of Strafford, N.H., Ryer Smith of Portland, Maine and Summer Smith of Berwick, Maine; her great-grandchildren Jace, Jakobe, Kaden and Xander Rhuland of Berwick, Maine; her five sisters Yvette, Marianne, Clothilde, Rejeanne and Armandine; her two brothers Paul-Emile and Lionel all of Canada; her sister-in-law Gisele and her husband Adrien Nicole also of Canada; several nieces and nephews all of Canada.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be Friday, November 15, from 5-7 p.m., at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 10 a.m., at St. Ignatius of Loyola St Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at https://alz.org/. Care for the Mercier family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019