ROCHESTER - Laurent Trepanier, 80, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. He was born in East Broughton, PQ on June 6, 1939 the son of Rodolphe and Laura (Pomerleau) Trepanier.
He had been employed as a carpenter and maintenance worker within the Rochester School District. He was an active member of the Club-Unité Française.
Survivors include his wife Jeanne (Nadeau) Trepanier, sons and their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Friends may call Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the H J Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to RYH Boosters P.O Box 1295 Rochester, NH 03867.
