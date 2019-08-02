Home

H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
Laurent Trepanier


1939 - 2019
Laurent Trepanier Obituary
ROCHESTER - Laurent Trepanier, 80, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital. He was born in East Broughton, PQ on June 6, 1939 the son of Rodolphe and Laura (Pomerleau) Trepanier.

He had been employed as a carpenter and maintenance worker within the Rochester School District. He was an active member of the Club-Unité Française.

Survivors include his wife Jeanne (Nadeau) Trepanier, sons and their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

SERVICES: Friends may call Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the H J Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to RYH Boosters P.O Box 1295 Rochester, NH 03867.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019
