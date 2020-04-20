|
BRADENTON, Fla. - Lavergne T. DeNobile, age 85, of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
She was born in Newburgh, N.Y. to Walter and Catherine (Green) DeWitt. The oldest of three daughters, she attended Newburgh Free Academy. After high school she worked as an x-ray technician at St. Luke's Hospital, where she met and later married Vincent DeNobile.
In addition to raising their four children, Lavergne was an active volunteer in organizations such as Jaycette's, Camp Fire Girls, Cub Scouts, and a Hospital Auxiliary member at both Wentworth Douglass and Frisbie Memorial Hospitals. She also served as a leader for Dover's 350th Anniversary Celebration.
Known as a gracious hostess, Lavergne loved to entertain. One of her most distinguished guests was George H.W. Bush, for whom she hosted a birthday reception. She helped to raise thousands of dollars hosting the annual Frisbie Memorial Hospital Fashion Show throughout the 1980s. After retiring to The Villages in Florida, she was an active Red Hat member.
She is survived by children, Pamela DeNobile of Bradenton, Fla.; Vincent Gregg DeNobile of Rochester, N.H.; Ellen Kocian (Jeffrey) of Delaware, Ohio and Scott DeNobile of San Diego, Calif.; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters Donna (James) Suraci and Judy Miele and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years Vincent J. DeNobile.
A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. Until then, she would like us to remember to see skies of blue and remember how much she loved us.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to any of the following charitable organizatons: Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, Fla.; Alex's Lemonade Stand (alexslemonade.org), Double H Ranch (doublehranch.org) or Cornerstone VNA, Rochester, N.H.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020