Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavergne DeNobile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavergne T. DeNobile


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lavergne T. DeNobile Obituary
BRADENTON, Fla. - Lavergne T. DeNobile, age 85, of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

She was born in Newburgh, N.Y. to Walter and Catherine (Green) DeWitt. The oldest of three daughters, she attended Newburgh Free Academy. After high school she worked as an x-ray technician at St. Luke's Hospital, where she met and later married Vincent DeNobile.

In addition to raising their four children, Lavergne was an active volunteer in organizations such as Jaycette's, Camp Fire Girls, Cub Scouts, and a Hospital Auxiliary member at both Wentworth Douglass and Frisbie Memorial Hospitals. She also served as a leader for Dover's 350th Anniversary Celebration.

Known as a gracious hostess, Lavergne loved to entertain. One of her most distinguished guests was George H.W. Bush, for whom she hosted a birthday reception. She helped to raise thousands of dollars hosting the annual Frisbie Memorial Hospital Fashion Show throughout the 1980s. After retiring to The Villages in Florida, she was an active Red Hat member.

She is survived by children, Pamela DeNobile of Bradenton, Fla.; Vincent Gregg DeNobile of Rochester, N.H.; Ellen Kocian (Jeffrey) of Delaware, Ohio and Scott DeNobile of San Diego, Calif.; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters Donna (James) Suraci and Judy Miele and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years Vincent J. DeNobile.

A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. Until then, she would like us to remember to see skies of blue and remember how much she loved us.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to any of the following charitable organizatons: Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, Fla.; Alex's Lemonade Stand (alexslemonade.org), Double H Ranch (doublehranch.org) or Cornerstone VNA, Rochester, N.H.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in Fosters from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lavergne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -