More Obituaries for Lawrence Zeis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence A. Zeis

Lawrence A. Zeis Obituary
DOVER - Lawrence A. Zeis, 96, passed away peacefully with family by his side Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Dover, NH.

Born in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Frank X, Zeis and Mary (Brune) Zeis, he is survived by his children Rebecca Nisby of Wakefield, Mass., Michael and his wife Joanne of Uxbridge, Mass., Gregory and his wife Sherry of Houston, Texas, and William and his wife Theresa of Austin, Texas, thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Published in Fosters from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020
