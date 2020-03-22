|
DOVER - Lawrence A. Zeis, 96, passed away peacefully with family by his side Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Dover, NH.
Born in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Frank X, Zeis and Mary (Brune) Zeis, he is survived by his children Rebecca Nisby of Wakefield, Mass., Michael and his wife Joanne of Uxbridge, Mass., Gregory and his wife Sherry of Houston, Texas, and William and his wife Theresa of Austin, Texas, thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020