DOVER – Lawrence A. Zeis, 96, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020, following a spirited fight against multiple challenges.
He was predeceased last year by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth J. (Betty) Hartigan Zeis.
He is survived by his cherished and grateful children, Rebecca Nisby, Michael, Gregory and William Zeis; his daughters-in-law, Joanne, Sherry, and Theresa; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Larry was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on July 18, 1923. He was raised in a family that stressed personal responsibility, duty and faith. He graduated from Saint Louis University High School in 1940, and was clearly impressed by his Jesuit education as all of his children were sent to Catholic high schools. He then worked at the Emerson Electric factory in Ferguson, Missouri, which was the nation's biggest producer of airplane gun turrets during World War II, supplying B-17 Flying Fortresses and B-24 Liberators.
He attended college at the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy (now Missouri University of Science and Technology), and graduated from Purdue University in 1945. While at Purdue he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps officer candidate program, ultimately graduating from Platoon Leaders Class in Quantico, Virginia where he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant.
After the war and college he married Betty, started a family, and embarked on an engineering career with M.W. Kellogg, a world leader in designing and building complex chemical manufacturing plants. He became Kellogg's Chief Metallurgist. His work took him around the world, including the Sasol coal gasification project in South Africa, a liquid nitrogen plant in Malaysia (based in Japan with Kellogg's joint venture partner), ammonia plants in many locations, and dozens of others. He was headquartered in New York City for 12 years, Houston, Texas for 10 years and relocated to Durham, New Hampshire following his retirement from Kellogg.
In retirement Larry and Betty traveled extensively in Europe, and frequently visited their children and grandchildren. They especially enjoyed organizing and attending large family gatherings in the Adirondacks and on the Gulf coast of Texas. Larry and Betty were active in the Durham community, including helping the Friends of the Library establish the Durham Public Library. Larry and Betty were members of the Active Retirement Association, and often said "never stop learning." They were great parents, excellent trip planners, marvelous hosts and wonderful guests.
Larry was the best kind of leader – he did what needed doing with skill and enthusiasm, and inspired everyone he met to do the same.
SERVICES: Larry was a parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Durham. St Thomas More's vigil mass at 5 p.m., on September 26, 2020 will be offered for the repose of the soul of Lawrence Zeis. A funeral mass for Larry and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when it is safe for all to attend. Please go to www.taskerfh.com
