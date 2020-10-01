ROCHESTER - Lawrence B. Beal, age 60, a resident of Rochester, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, after a long illness. Larry was born on May 9, 1960, in Portland, Maine to William S. Beal and the late Barbara (Ingalls) Beal.
In addition to his father and step-mother, Betty Beal, he is survived by his siblings, Sherry Towle, Terry Towle, Lisa Laurion, Ivan Beal and Malcolm Beal; and their spouses. He will lovingly be remembered by his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his step-mother, Carole B. Beal.
Larry graduated from Rochester High in 1978, and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a welder by trade and was formerly employed by Prime Tanning and several other companies.
