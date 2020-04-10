Home

Johnson Funeral Home
26 Market Street
North Berwick, ME 03906
(207) 676-2622
Lawrence G. Farley


1939 - 2020
Lawrence G. Farley Obituary
ROCHESTER - Lawrence G. Farley, age 80, died peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover with his son by his side, after a long illness. He was born October 9, 1939 in East Rochester, N.H., the son of Giles and Jennie (Mills) Farley.

Lawrence worked at several shoe shops in the area, retiring from Spaulding Composites in Gonic, N.H.

He was predeceased by his parents, three sisters, Evelyn Eaton, Elinor Lindquist and Shirley Craig; two brothers, Milton and Earl. Surviving are his beloved son, Thomas Farley and his girlfriend Cathy of Rochester, N.H.; his ex-wife who remained a close friend, Angela and her husband Peter Pierce; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Due to the Covid 19 Crisis, there will be no calling hours or graveside services at this time. Interment at a later date in the Oceanview Cemetery, Wells, Maine. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.
Published in Fosters from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020
