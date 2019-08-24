|
|
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Lawrence Lindbergh Currier Sr., 92, born June 14, 1927, went home to be with our Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Dorothy A. (Hamel) Currier of North Port, Fla.; two children, Lawrence Lindbergh Currier Jr., of Dover, N.H. and Virginia Lee (Currier) Veno of Rochester, N.H.; stepchildren Leroy Tripp of Rochester, N.H., Daniel Hathaway of Alfred, Maine, James Hathaway of Sunset Beach, N.C., Franklin Hathaway of Baldwin, Mich., Michael Vigue of Indianapolis, Ind., Thomas Vigue of North Port, Fla., Mary DeVore of North Port ,Fla., John DeVore of Punta Gorda, Fla. He also leaves 26 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Lawrence was raised in Milton Mills, N.H. and spent most of life adult in Milton, N.H. Lawrence worked at General Electric in Somersworth, N.H. for 37 years, before retiring in 1987, and moved to Florida in 1989.
Lawrence was known as Larry and Lindy to some, but Papa to many. He was a very loving and caring man, and always there for whoever was in need. He will forever be remembered and missed by many.
"We all love you so very much, and you will live on forever in our hearts and memories. Rest in Loving Peace Papa!"
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Do the Right Thing program, in care of North Port Police Department, 4680 City Hall Blvd., North Port, FL 34286. Please make a note on the memo of your check, Do the Right Thing.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019