1/2
Lawrence Yeaton
1939 - 2020
NEWMARKET - Lawrence "Larry" Yeaton died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Larry was born on Dec. 9, 1939 in Exeter, N.H. to Lloyd and Muriel Yeaton, graduated from Exeter High School and N.H. Technical College. He served in the U.S. Navy, then worked almost the entire rest of his career building printing presses for Kidder Press (and all of its successor companies). Larry played basketball, hockey, tennis and loved to run, ski, and bike with his daughter. A devoted lifelong fan of UNH hockey and Boston Celtics basketball, he lived for over 50 years in Newmarket, but more than anywhere else, Larry loved spending time at his vacation home on the coast of Maine.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rebecca Yeaton, his daughter Lauren Yeaton Hunt, his grandson William Hunt, his brother Robert Yeaton, and several nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his parents and his brother Leon Yeaton.

Larry will be buried at the Riverside Cemetery in Newmarket, N.H. with a graveside service to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Larry's memory to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 30 to Sep. 2, 2020.
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
