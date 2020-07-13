HAVERHILL, Mass. - Lee A. Fournier, 82, a longtime resident of the Ayers Village section of Haverhill, died peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at High Pointe Hospice House.
Born in Franklin, N.H., son of the late Alfred and Nancy (Fournier) Fournier, he was raised and educated in Laconia and Somersworth, graduating from Somersworth High School. He attended the University of New Hampshire and received his Associates Degree in Engineering from New Hampshire Technical College.
Mr. Fournier was employed for over 40 years as an engineer for Bell Labs of Western Electric Co and Lucent Technologies in North Andover, retiring in 2000.
A resident of Haverhill since 1961, he was a member of All Saints Parish of Haverhill, and the former Saint Joseph Parish. He was also active as a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, organizing retirement parties and yearly reunions for former and retired employees of Bell Labs.
Mr. Fournier was a former Cub Scout Leader and organizer and member of a men's hockey league. He was a member of the Tennis League at Cedardale Health and Athletic Club and local golf leagues. He also enjoyed playing basketball, taking cruises, and sailing on Silver Lake, near his summer home in Shapleigh, Maine.
He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Jeannine T. (Lacasse) Fournier; three daughters, Lynne A. MacWade and her husband, Michael of Andover, Mass., Lisa M. Fournier of Gilmanton, N.H., and Erin J. Buturlia and her husband, Steven of North Andover, Mass.; two sons, Todd L. Fournier and his wife, Kassandra of Sandown, N.H. and Brad T. Fournier and his loving companion, Lisa Freitas of Haverhill, Mass.; grandchildren, Koren, Kendra, Evan, Justin, Jason, Chad, Jared, Madison, Andon, Kelsy and Steven, and a great-granddaughter, and he was eagerly awaiting the birth of a great-grandson. He was predeceased by his brother, Lew Fournier.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to Mr. Fournier's Life Celebration to be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, N.H. His funeral will begin on Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in All Saints Church, Haverhill, Mass. A private family burial service will take place at a later time. The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN.
Relatives and friends are reminded to observe social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks at the funeral home and the church.
