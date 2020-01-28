Home

More Obituaries for Leita Blood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leita V. Blood

Leita V. Blood Obituary
ROCHESTER - Leita V. Blood, 89, died at the Varney Crossing Nursing Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born December 6, 1930 in Concord, Mass.; the daughter of Ernest and Mary Belle Christian.

She is survived by her sons, Calvin Blood of Rochester, Kevin Blood of North Berwick, Maine and David Blood of Berwick, Maine; a daughter, Kathleen Allen of North Berwick, Maine; eleven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
