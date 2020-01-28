|
|
|
|
Leita V. Blood
1930 - 2020
|
|
|
ROCHESTER - Leita V. Blood, 89, died at the Varney Crossing Nursing Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born December 6, 1930 in Concord, Mass.; the daughter of Ernest and Mary Belle Christian.
She is survived by her sons, Calvin Blood of Rochester, Kevin Blood of North Berwick, Maine and David Blood of Berwick, Maine; a daughter, Kathleen Allen of North Berwick, Maine; eleven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share
var utCrossDomains = ['adpay.com','ap.org','bestride.com','bleacherreport.com','eviesays.com','financialcontent.com','findnsave.com','gadzoo.com','ppjol.com','legacy.com','marketplaceadsonline.com','monster.com','mycapture.com','newsbank.com','newsmemory.com','remembering-when.com','travidia.com','upickem.net','zap2it.com','fosters.com'];
(function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
(i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
})(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');
ga('create', 'UA-50770546-3', 'auto', {'allowLinker': true, 'name': 'aff'});
ga('aff.require', 'linker');
ga('aff.require', 'displayfeatures');
ga('aff.linker:autoLink', utCrossDomains);
ga('aff.send', 'pageview');