ROCHESTER - Leo J. Poulin, 88, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born Aug. 1, 1931 in Rochester, N.H., he was the son of the late Albert and Leda Poulin of Rochester, N.H.
Leo was employed by the City of Dover for over 50 years.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel Poulin; children: Betty Jean McCrillis of Milton, Lisa Garland of Rochester, Michael Poulin of Rochester, Richard Poulin of Glencliff/ and 16 grandchildren.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held Friday, July 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. at the H.J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 N. Main St., Rochester. Burial will be in the Rochester Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing are requested.
To Sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com