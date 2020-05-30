ROCHESTER, N.H. - Leon Martineau, Jr., 74, of Rochester, N.H., passed away after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Leon retired from self employment as a land appraiser in 2008. He worked for many years in the same capacity for Thompson Appraisal in Concord, N.H. Prior to his career in land appraisal, Lenny served in the world's greatest navy, the United States Navy. After his service, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of New Hampshire. During his life, Leon found great pleasure in helping his community, gardening, and his family.
He is survived by his son Joshua Martineau and wife Marianna; son Jason Martineau and wife Kathleen; grandchildren Victoria, Alison, Heather, Sarah, William, and David; and, great-granddaughter Natalie.
Leon's legacy is in his family and the values his hard work and commitment instilled in them. He was a great man who will be missed by all who knew him. Fair winds and following seas.
Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & on Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, Rochester, NH.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.