DURHAM - Leonard Albert Klein, 97, of Cutts Road, died Monday, February 24, at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, N.H., with his family by his side. He was born on February 1, 1923 in Newark, N.J., the son of Grover C. and Edna F. (Ritter) Klein.
A proud World War II veteran and after honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he rejoined Worthington Pump Company. He later joined the General Electric Company as an industrial engineer in Schenectady, N.Y. He served in various senior management positions in several GE businesses until his retirement in 1985 in the Somersworth, N.H., Meter Division.
Leonard was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Newington, N.H. since 1972.
Leonard is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Jean (Carlton) Klein of Durham; his sons, Richard (Joan) of Deltona, Fla., and William (Elizabeth) of Round Rock, Texas; his daughter, Carol of San Diego, Ca.; his five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents Leonard was predeceased by his youngest son Jeffrey, his brothers, Edwin and Allen, and his sister, Doris Koch.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, from 1-3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 22 Fox Run Rd., Newington, N.H. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Salem, N.Y. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leonard's memory to Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 22 Fox Run Rd., Newington, NH 03801 or to Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020