Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
Rochester, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Vaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Alison Vaughan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Alison Vaughan Obituary
ROCHESTER - Leslie Alison (Yinger) Vaughan, age 45, of Rochester, N.H., formerly of Salem, N.H. passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Cancer.

Alison was a talented artist and owner of Pixie Studios and a graduate of Ohio University, Athens, Ohio with a degree in Fine Arts. She was most recently a valued employee of Measured Progress in Dover, N.H.

Having survived Cancer at three years of age, she was the inspiration for the founding of High Hopes Foundation of New Hampshire which exists to this day.

Born in Chillicothe, Ohio, Alison is survived by her husband, Andrew Vaughan, her mother Jacqueline Yinger and father Larry D. Yinger, Sr. and stepmother, Denyce Yinger. She is also survived by her brother Larry Dean Yinger, Jr., and sister Colleen Kilbride, niece Lucy Elizabeth Yinger and nephew Graham Joseph Yinger. She has many loving relatives and forever friends.

Alison was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Paul and Carol Buck and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Helen Yinger.

SERVICES: As per Alison's request, there will be a Celebration of Life October 26, in Rochester, N.H. and a Memorial Service at a later date in Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to www.highhopesfoundation.org or Rochester Performance and Art Center, Rochester, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.