ROCHESTER - Leslie Alison (Yinger) Vaughan, age 45, of Rochester, N.H., formerly of Salem, N.H. passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Cancer.
Alison was a talented artist and owner of Pixie Studios and a graduate of Ohio University, Athens, Ohio with a degree in Fine Arts. She was most recently a valued employee of Measured Progress in Dover, N.H.
Having survived Cancer at three years of age, she was the inspiration for the founding of High Hopes Foundation of New Hampshire which exists to this day.
Born in Chillicothe, Ohio, Alison is survived by her husband, Andrew Vaughan, her mother Jacqueline Yinger and father Larry D. Yinger, Sr. and stepmother, Denyce Yinger. She is also survived by her brother Larry Dean Yinger, Jr., and sister Colleen Kilbride, niece Lucy Elizabeth Yinger and nephew Graham Joseph Yinger. She has many loving relatives and forever friends.
Alison was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Paul and Carol Buck and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Helen Yinger.
SERVICES: As per Alison's request, there will be a Celebration of Life October 26, in Rochester, N.H. and a Memorial Service at a later date in Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to www.highhopesfoundation.org or Rochester Performance and Art Center, Rochester, N.H.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019