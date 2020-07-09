STRAFFORD - Leslie H. Higgins of Largo, Fla. and Strafford, N.H. passed away peacefully at his home in Largo on Saturday, June 27, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. Les was born in Madawaska, Maine on July 22, 1934, the son of the late Donald and Yvonne (Martin) Higgins.



A Korean War Veteran, Les proudly served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. After fulfilling his duties as a Marine, he continued serving his country for 14 years in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves.



Les retired from Nissen Baking Company in 1997 after 32 years.



Les married the love of his life, Carolyn, in 1992. Together, they became "snowbirds" making many friendships in both Florida and New Hampshire. Les loved being a grandfather and was extremely proud of his three grandchildren.



He was a member of the Rochester Elks, the American Legion Post #7, and he spent many happy years snowmobiling, four-wheeling and fishing at his camp in northern New Hampshire Les enjoyed spending quality time with friends and family, Devil Dogs (he affectionately called them Satan Puppies), pepperoni pizza and his 4 p.m. "toddy." He looked forward to dinners out with his family when he would inevitably order his favorite cocktail - "Manhattan, straight up!"



Les will forever be remembered for his beautiful smile, his kindness, his willingness to help others, his love of lawncare and for being the best G-Man ever.



Les is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Carolyn (Cormier) Higgins, son, Michael Higgins of Center Barnstead, and son, Patrick Higgins of Farmington. He leaves behind his stepson, Michael Bedell (wife April) of Strafford, grandson, Kevin Bedell (wife Jordan) of Raymond, granddaughter, Jaedyn (Bedell) Bassett (husband Sam) of Strafford, granddaughter, Shealyn Bedell of Strafford, his brother and best friend, Ken Higgins (wife Kay Frances) of Largo, Fla. and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.



Les was predeceased by his much-loved sister-in-law, Pam Cormier of Rochester.



The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Suncoast Hospice for the exceptional care, comfort and support provided to Les and Carolyn.



A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. If you would like to honor the memory of Les Higgins, please smile, practice kindness every day, mow your lawn and enjoy a Manhattan, straight up.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store