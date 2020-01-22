|
LIBERTY, N.C. - Lester Earle Cobb died peacefully in North Carolina on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 91.
Earle is survived by his wife of 68 years, Priscilla "Mickey" (Chick); their sons Gary, Brian, and Bruce; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will take place on Friday, January 24, from 6-8 p.m., at the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, at 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday January 25, at 2 p.m., at the First Christian Church in Kittery Point, 542 Haley Rd., Kittery Point, ME 03905. For more information please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care of the Cobb family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please donate to ().
Published in Fosters from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
