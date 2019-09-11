|
|
DURHAM - Lewis E. Knight, of Durham, N.H., died peacefully at home from heart failure early Friday morning, September 6, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Haskell; his three children Christopher Knight, Catie Haig (Chris), and Julie Swart (Carl); 10 grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews.
He was a highly esteemed professor of mathematics at UNH, beloved by his students and colleagues alike.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at the Community Church of Durham, 17 Main St., Durham, NH 03824 on Saturday, September 28, at 2 p.m. Visit www.kentandpelzarfh.com to view full obituary and sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019