|
|
NEWMARKET - Lila L. (Dalrymple) Hamel, 83, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, after a period of declining health.
Born Oct. 30, 1935 in Arlington, Mass., she was the daughter of Edward and Greta (Deojay) Dalrymple. She resided in Somerville, Mass. where she grew up until meeting her beloved husband, Albert J. Hamel of Newmarket, N.H. where she lived until Albert's passing in 2012.
Lila worked in her youth at New England Confectionary Company (NECCO) until marrying Albert. She worked within the Newmarket school system as a cafeteria worker.
Upon her husband's death in 2012, Lila moved to Amherst, Va. to live with her daughter Carol (Hamel) Meade. She routinely returned to Newmarket however, for visits with the rest of her children.
She is survived by her six children, Elaine Gourley and husband Michael, Paul Hamel and wife Deborah, Allen Hamel and wife Cynthia, Norman P. Hamel and wife Sherri, Theresa Jarosz and husband Jayson, Carol Meade and husband Jim; 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; one sibling, David Dalrymple and wife Margaret.
She was predeceased by a brother, Herbert Russell Dalrymple, and three sisters, Francis Hanrahan, Elizabeth Labonte and Hazel Dalrymple .
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Newmarket. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket.
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019