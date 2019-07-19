|
|
ROCHESTER - Lillian Chick, 92, of Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019. Lillian was born to Joseph and Lena Mahan on October 16, 1926, in Lancaster, N.H.
She attended a one room school house in Stewart's Town, N.H. and moved to Rochester in 1944. She worked as a fancy stitcher for Hubbard Shoe Company, Mayberry Shoe Company and after the shoe industry closed, she worked for Thompson Center Arms for 28 years and retired in 1995.
She had many hobbies and excelled at cooking, painting, poetry, ceramics, crocheting, flower arranging and knitting to name a few. She had a gift for attention to detail which she brought to her work and her hobbies. One of her favorite memories was entering a painting of the farm that she grew up on in the Rochester Fair that won a first-place ribbon. Over the years she wrote numerous poems and loved telling stories of her youth and farm life with her sisters and brothers.
Lillian is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, Sumner Chick; her sons, Richard Fortuna of Fla., Stanley Fortuna of Maine and Gary Fortuna of N.H.; step sons Michael Chick, Kenneth Chick, David Chick, and Bruce Chick all of N.H.; step daughters Victoria Plante of N.H., and Sally Ruemmler of Kan.; her beloved sister Callie Oakes of Conn.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by two husbands Andrew Fortuna and Roland Mayo and nine siblings Alwin Mahan, Barbara Mahan, Burton Mahan, Carl Chase Jr., Ruel Chase, Carleton Chase, Donald Chase, Gene Chase and Betty Chase.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at Rochester Cemetery on Monday, July 22 at 11:30 a.m., and will be followed by a reception at the clubhouse located at Tara Estates, Eagle Drive, Rochester, N.H. Arrangements are under the care of R.M.Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
Published in Fosters from July 19 to July 22, 2019