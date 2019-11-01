|
MADBURY-- Lillian Hopey Rinta passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in Madbury, N.H., at the family farm, on Oct. 9, 1922, to Austin and Nora Hopey.
Lillian attended St. Mary's School in Dover and worked at Strafford Savings Bank in Dover for many years. She married Rudolph Jack Rinta on June 12, 1948. They made their home in Madbury and raised four children.
Lillian had a great passion for antiques. She and her husband Jack owned and operated the Horse & Buggy Antique Shop on Freshet Road in Madbury for many years. She also enjoyed camping with her family throughout northern New Hampshire, riding her horses, and trying out new recipes.
Lillian was a communicant of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Durham.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 2005, her son Michael Rinta in 1979, her daughter Bonnie Brownell in 1995 and her siblings Austin Hopey (Dover), Walter Hopey (Newmarket), and Margaret Hopey, (Madbury).
Immediate family members include daughters Margaret (Victor) Jacobellis of Clermont, Fla., and Beckie (Michael) Pazdon of Durham; six grandchildren - Joseph Jacobellis of Smyrna, Tenn., Michael Jack Pazdon of Eliot, Maine, Michelle Graves of Kissimmee, Fla., Molly Brownell of Barrington, N.H., Jennifer Pazdon of Brooklyn, N.Y., Thomas Brownell III of McKinney, Texas; five great grandchildren - Abrielle Brownell of Barrington, Anna and Audrey Jacobellis of Smyrna, Everett and Saige Lillian Brownell of McKinney.
The family would like to express particular thanks to the caring and compassionate staff at both Carriage Hill Assisted Living in Madbury, N.H., and Cornerstone Hospice in Rochester, N.H.: as well as Dr. Mark Berman and staff at Bellamy Health Center in Dover, Thelma Gitschier at Wentworth VNA, Somerworth, and Roberta MacBride, Pastoral Minister of St Thomas More Church in Durham.
Private services will be held at the families convenience.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019