DOVER - Lillian Torres passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1930 in Danbury, Conn.; the daughter of Henry and Esther (Johnson) Whittlesey.
Lillian was the President of the Dover Women's club, President of the 600 member Wentworth Douglas Hospital Auxiliary, Boy and Cub Scouts den mother, member of the Dover High School Parent's Music Club, Dover soccer and track organizations, and Catholic Sunday school teacher.
Lillian was a violin player, as well as a prolific writer of short stories and poems.
Lillian was married to her loving husband Allan F. Torres of 58 years, and is survived by her four sons Mark Torres and his wife, Susan of Wethersfield, Conn., Michael Torres of Rochester, N.H., Andrew Torres and his wife Pamela of Milton, Wash., and James Torres and his fiancé' Pamela of Bellingham, Mass.; and her 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Daniel, Eric, Abigail, Christopher, Adrienne, Sarah, Ian, Dane, and Bryce.
SERVICES: Friends and family may call between 10-11 a.m., with a memorial service to celebrate Lillian's life with LifeCycle Celebrant, Jo Maden, officiating to follow at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019