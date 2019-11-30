|
LOWELL, Mass. - Linda Ann Kovach, 69, died peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Linda was born in El Paso, Texas on Jan. 17, 1950, the daughter of the late Maj. Johnnie Kovach (ret) and M. Antoinette Kovach(Comtois).
In 1962 her family moved to Rochester where Linda graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas in l968 and began her life of adventure, living life to the fullest for many years. Prior to placement at Riverside Rest Home she was a resident of Lowell, Mass. for more than 40 years.
Linda is survived by her brother George of Manchester; her sister Christine Norris (John) of Rochester; two nephews, Michael of Saco, Maine and Aaron Norris of Boston, Mass.
SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to attend Linda's Life Celebration on Dec. 4 at the McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home in Lowell, Mass. Calling hour is from 11 a.m. to 12 noon with a Memorial Prayer Service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to Beacon Hospice.
George and Christine wish to thank the Unit 5 staff from Riverside Rest Home for the love and care that was given to Linda for 6.5 years.
