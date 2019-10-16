Home

Linda Stewart
1942 - 2019
MILTON - Linda J. Stewart, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester. She was born in Dover, N.H., on February 18, 1942, the daughter of Edward and Helen Sullivan, a graduate of Dover High School, Class of 1960.

Members of her family include her sister Nancy Kennedy of Dover, her nephews, Michael Kennedy and wife Kelly of Farmington, Ryan Kennedy of Barrington, great niece Taylor and great nephew Tyler, who were the love of her life; three stepchildren, Angela, Sandra and Michael of Maine. Predeceased by her husband David Stewart.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at a later date at Milton Mills Cemetery.

Linda loved animals, so please consider a donation to a local humane society of your choice, in her memory. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home of Farmington, to express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
