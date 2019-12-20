|
|
BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - Linda L. Dumont, of Barefoot Bay Fla., passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Linda was born July 24, 1941, the daughter of Vernon and Mary "Rita" (Demers) Ramsdell in Dover, N.H., and grew up in South Berwick, Maine. She lived in Somersworth, N.H. for many years before moving to Barefoot Bay. She was predeceased by her husband Gerard R. Dumont in 1995.
She is survived by her three sons, Michael Dumont and his wife Lisa of Hampton, N.H., Marc Dumont and his wife Joyce of Rochester, N.H., David Dumont and his wife Judy of Brooklin, Maine; her sister Patti Miller and her husband Jim Miller of Salem, Mass.; three grandchildren Laurel and Thomas Dumont of Hampton, N.H., and Leah Dumont of Brooklin, Maine; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to being a great mom, memere, sister and friend she was a graduate of Berwick Academy and a bookkeeper at many local businesses including the University of New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Westwind Garden Florists, and the Wentworth Douglas Hospital.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends including her good friend of over 40 years, Donna Gaudette of Somersworth as well as her many friends in Barefoot Bay. She also enjoyed traveling, the beach and going on cruises.
Linda will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
SERVICES: A small private ceremony will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Fosters from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019