Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Linda Lee Linville

Linda Lee Linville Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Linda Lee (Parrott) Linville, 71, formerly of Newmarket, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Edgewood Centre. Born on April 2, 1948 in Feeding Hills, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mathilda (Tovet) Parrott.

Linda was an accomplished quilter who belonged to Sebreeze Guild, a wonderful wife and homemaker and a world class "Gram".

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John T. Linville II; son John T. Linville III and his wife Lynn; daughter Malisa Lee (Linville) Heiman and her husband Matthew; and three grandsons, Evan Linville, Daniel Denney, and Wyatt Linville.

Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of N.H., Hampton. To view Linda's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
