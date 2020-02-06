|
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Linda M. Bertrand, 67, New Port Richey, Fla., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 with her husband Don of 26 years and her two grandsons Josh and Jon of NPR by her side.
Linda was a long time business owner of Station House Restaurant and Saloon and a faithful helper at Dover Mounted Patrol and Community.
Other survivors include sons Franky, Glenn and step sons John Bertrand, Chris Koch and families; sister in-law Roxanne and Art Schoenberger and family; Florence and Theresa Newman; brother in-law Steve Smith and Bethany; step mom Peggy Newman; step brother David; siblings Ricky, Kenny, Wanda, Debbie and families; grandchildren Brittany, Jessica, Nick, Angelia; great-grandchildren; and several family members in Newfoundland, Canada. and USA. Predeceased by siblings Gerry, Todd, Wayne and Gina.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
