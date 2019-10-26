Home

Linda Huppe
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church,
189 N. Main St.
Rochester, NH
Linda Marie Huppe


1952 - 2019
Linda Marie Huppe Obituary
ROCHESTER - Linda Marie (Gagnon) Huppe, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on January 5, 1952 in Van Buren, Maine to Elie and Adelaide (Thibodeau) Gagnon.

Linda is survived by her husband, Joseph Huppe; daughters, Angela and husband Brian Moccia, Denise and husband Richard Morin, and special daughter Stacy Caplette; grandchildren, Abigail, Benjamin, and Molly. She is also survived by her brothers, James Gagnon of Clarksville, Tenn., Daniel and wife Susanne Gagnon of Rochester, N.H., and Leo and wife Donna Gagnon of Gonic, N.H.; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on November 30, at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 189 N. Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
